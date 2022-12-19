Low flood threat Monday

There is a low threat for flooding with 1-2" of rainfall possible.

Monday’s Forecast:

Make sure you have the umbrellas handy on Monday! We will have rain chances through the entire day, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Forecast rainfall accumulation could be up to 1-2″ so localized street flooding is possible. Give yourself extra time for driving!

Rain is likely. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

An arctic cold front will move in on Thursday which will bring temperatures in the teens for Friday morning. We will likely stay below freezing through Saturday afternoon.

It will be very cold. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Now is the time to start winterizing your homes! Remember to protect your pets, plants, pools, pipes and people!

Make sure you remember the P's! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Cool to cold temperatures are here for the next 10-days! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. At the end of this week high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.