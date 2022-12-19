Low flood threat Monday

Monday’s Forecast:
Make sure you have the umbrellas handy on Monday! We will have rain chances through the entire day, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Forecast rainfall accumulation could be up to 1-2″ so localized street flooding is possible. Give yourself extra time for driving!
Arctic air in time for Christmas:
An arctic cold front will move in on Thursday which will bring temperatures in the teens for Friday morning. We will likely stay below freezing through Saturday afternoon.
Now is the time to start winterizing your homes! Remember to protect your pets, plants, pools, pipes and people!
10-day forecast:
Cool to cold temperatures are here for the next 10-days! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. At the end of this week high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.