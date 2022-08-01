Saying goodbye to the hottest July on record

We have a chance of rain every day this week

Monday’s forecast:

Monday is the first day of August and it’ll be a toasty one with highs in the mid-90s with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s with a 40% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hottest July on record:

Houston hit 99° on Sunday afternoon which was not a record, but it was the final day to a record setting month. For the month, 27 days saw above average temperatures making 2022 the hottest July on record. Last month was the hottest June, and May was the 2nd warmest on record. Records go back to May 1, 1889.

July goes down in the record books as the hottest July ever recorded (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

May, June and July have all set records (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It was the hottest July on record. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

August Preview:

August is climatologically our hottest month of the year. Here are the highlights.

Highlights for the month (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We have a chance of rain every day this week. The best chance of getting heavy rain is today, Friday and Saturday. Tomorrow and Wednesday have lower chances of rain with hotter temperatures. If there are any 100 degree days it would be these days.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. We are 1/3 of the way through the season but 92% of seasonal activity is to come. August through October accounts for 78% of tropical storm days and 96% of major hurricane days. So far we’ve had three named storms. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

We are headed into the heart of our hurricane season (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)