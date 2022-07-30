More storms through the start of the weekend

Today’s forecast:

Today is going to be a TOASTY one! If you don’t see any rainfall, expect the afternoon highs to reach the triple digit range. Drink plenty of water and make sure your children and pets take cool breaks with plenty of water.

Another hot day with afternoon showers

Saturday’s futurecast:

Saturday will be a very hot day with a 20-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s but it will feel closer to 106° with a breeze from the southeast at 5-15mph.

Afternoon showers expected with highs in the mid 90s for most.

Saharan dust this weekend:

Our next plume of Saharan dust from Africa arrives this weekend. It will lower air quality and bring back a hazy sky. If the dust is thick enough it will prevent storms from forming. The day this is possible is Sunday.

A dusty sky Saturday and Sunday

Still on pace for record hot month!

Despite failing to reach 100 degrees the past eight days, Houston is still on track to set the hottest July on record. Records go back to May 1, 1889.

Records go back to May 1, 1889

10-day forecast:

While temperatures are still above average, I don’t have any triple digit temperatures in this 10-day forecast. The biggest reason is we no longer have a dome of high pressure brining unrelenting heat. We also have a chance of rain every afternoon.

Rain chances are back for most of next week with mid to high 90s

Tracking the topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.