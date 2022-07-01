Coastal rain this morning

Flood watch:

A flood watch is in place through 7PM from Harris County through the coast for the risk of excessive rainfall. The greatest threat this morning is for the coast, but the threat will expand across the rest of the area into mid-morning. As a reminder never drive into flooded roadways.

Flooding is possible over the next 48 hours. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Additional rain forecast:

Due to high tropical moisture, rain rates could cause flooding concerns. The greatest threat is coastal, however, low-lying and urban areas with poor drainage could also see issues. The flood watch is still in place through this evening.

Forecast rainfall totals for today are highest at the coast. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Watch for as much as 1-3″ of rain at the coast with 1″ possible inland. The rain will push inland through the morning, tapering off by noon. In the afternoon the rain will be more isolated, eventually clearing out in the evening.

Flood threat expands north Friday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low pressure in the Gulf:

The weak tropical low we’ve been watching no longer has the potential to develop into tropical depression. However, we are still seeing coastal showers this morning moving in from the gulf. The majority of the rain will be focused by the coast through sunrise, but it will move inland as the morning progresses.

Ad

No development is expected. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The widespread rain will keep temperatures in the mid and upper-80s Thursday and Friday. Once the low moves out of SE Texas, temperatures heat up this 4th of July weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.