Rain & lower temperatures back in the forecast

Big change in the weather pattern Monday:
High pressure has left the state. This is allowing a summer front to move through SE Texas this afternoon. We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through tonight.
Low pressure in the Gulf:
A disorganized area of low pressure south of Louisiania will determine where most of the rain, and where the heaviest rain falls this week. This low has a 20% chance to become a tropical system by Thursday. It’s always a concern when a low like this is so close to land. And with ocean water temperatures in the upper 80s, we have to watch this closely.
Rain today & later this week:
Rain amounts range from a tenth of an inch to more than an inch of rain along our coastline today. If the low stays over water today through Wednesday, most of us will get most of our rain Thursday and Friday. Of course if the low tracks a little farther north this will greatly change the forecast. Below are some general ideas on how much rain we’ll get today and this week.
10-day Forecast:
The triple digits are gone for now. Temperatures heat up a little this 4th of July weekend.
Tracking the Tropics:
There is an 90% chance for tropical development in the next five days in the Atlantic. The long-range models have this moving almost directly east to west headed toward Central America.
