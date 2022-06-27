Rain & lower temperatures back in the forecast

Big change in the weather pattern Monday:

High pressure has left the state. This is allowing a summer front to move through SE Texas this afternoon. We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through tonight.

60% chance of rain and thunderstorms

Low pressure in the Gulf:

A disorganized area of low pressure south of Louisiania will determine where most of the rain, and where the heaviest rain falls this week. This low has a 20% chance to become a tropical system by Thursday. It’s always a concern when a low like this is so close to land. And with ocean water temperatures in the upper 80s, we have to watch this closely.

20% chance this becomes a tropical system

Rain today & later this week:

Rain amounts range from a tenth of an inch to more than an inch of rain along our coastline today. If the low stays over water today through Wednesday, most of us will get most of our rain Thursday and Friday. Of course if the low tracks a little farther north this will greatly change the forecast. Below are some general ideas on how much rain we’ll get today and this week.

Most of us will get a tenth of an inch to half inch of rai today. An isolated 1" plus is also possible today.

If the low follows the European model most of SE Texas gets 1-2" of rain. But much higher amounts are expected SW of Houston

10-day Forecast:

The triple digits are gone for now. Temperatures heat up a little this 4th of July weekend.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

There is an 90% chance for tropical development in the next five days in the Atlantic. The long-range models have this moving almost directly east to west headed toward Central America.

