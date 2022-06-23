Back in the triple digits today through Sunday

Thursday’s Forecast:
Temperatures are climbing. After two days in the upper 90s in Houston, today we’ll heat up to 100 degrees with a heat index of 102-107 degrees. There is a 20% chance to pick up a stray shower or thunderstorm giving us some brief relief from the heat. But no relief from a breeze. The winds will be light out of th west at 5 mph.
Triple digits four days in a row:
As high pressure strengthens, temperatures range from 100 to 104 degrees through Sunday. We’ll challenge record highs through Saturday. Heat warnings may be issued if the heat index gets to 108 degrees.
Burn bans in effect:
Fort Bend County is the latest area to issue an outdoor burn ban. These are issued based on the daily water balance of soil moisture. The scale goes from 0 to 800. Zero represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. The Fort Bend County index is 665 and is expected to climb above 700 this weekend.
Big change in the weather pattern next week:
There is hope from this unrelenting heat and mostly dry weather. A cold front moves into the state Monday. It may stall near SE Texas. If it does we’ll get widespread rain every day next week with temperatures falling to the lower and mid-90s.
10-day Forecast:
Small chance of rain today. Triple digit temperatures through Sunday with record highs possible. The hope is next week a cold front may bring beneficial rain and lower temperatures slightly starting Monday and lasting through next weekend.
Tracking the Tropics:
There is a 20% chance for tropical development the next five days in the eastern Atlanic. This is usually not an area we get tropical development this time of the season. We will keep you posted. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.