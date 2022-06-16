Saharan dust peaks today with temps near 100 degrees

Thursday’s Forecast:

It is a hot and hazy day. This afternoon we climb to the upper 90s again, but we won’t have much of a breeze. South winds will be nearly still, barely reaching 5mph. We also have a small, 20% chance of rain late this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon with a heat index from 100-106 degrees

Saharan Dust:

Dust coming off the continent of Africa is making its way to the United States. It is lowering air quality and giving us a milky gray sky. The dust concentrations are highest today with a break tomorrow and this weekend. Next week we’ll get another push of dust moving into Texas.

Dust peaks today with a break tomorrow and this weekend

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a 20% chance we could see a tropical system develop over the next five days in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The NHC has indicated a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will not be a threat to SE Texas. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

There is a low chance for development over the next five days.

10-day Forecast:

An afternoon shower or brief thunderstorm is possible Today and tomorrow. High pressure builds in strength this weekend giving us another chance to to reach 100 degrees. Heat warnings may be issued.