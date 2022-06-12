Heat intensifying into Sunday

Sunday’s forecast:

The heat will be intense again today! Temperatures climb to near 100 degrees, but it will feel like 105-108 degrees due to the humidity. We will have mostly sunny skies with winds from the south at 5-10mph. There is a heat advisory until 8PM.

Get ready for another scorcher!

Record setting heat with heat warnings issued:

High temperatures climb into the 100s Sunday. Humidity streams in as well with a steady south wind bringing a heat index climbing to 105 to 108 degrees. Because we expect to hit that 108-degree heat index, the heat advisory has been extended for southeast Texas through 8PM Sunday.

Most of SE Texas is under a heat advisory for Saturday.

Temperatures will be close to breaking records, so practice heat safety!

Dangerously high temps the next several days.

Why so hot this week?

We’re stuck underneath a very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure. Think of it as an upside-down bowl, the heat inside that bowl is trapped. High pressure sinks the air and that compressed air is hot. The more it heats up, the stronger the high gets, and that means highs will spike to 100 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Strong are of high pressure has clamped down on Texas this week

10-day Forecast:

This is an abnormally hot outlook. Make sure you practice heat safety. Drink plenty of water, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day. Remember to never leave children, pets, or disabled adults inside of a vehicle. The drop in temperatures Monday and next week is slight, and we will see an increase in humidity so it will not feel much better.

Record heat possible today again with continued hot week ahead and little rain.

Tracking the tropics:

No tropical formation is expected in the next five days. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App to keep you prepared during the season.