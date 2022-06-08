Mid-90s today and feeling like 100-107 degrees

It's been almost three years since Sugar Land made it to 100 degrees

Wednesday’s forecast:

Not much of a change in temperatures today. We’ll climb to the mid-90s this afternoon but the humidity will be higher. Heat index reading will range from 100 to 107 degrees!

Temperatures climb to 96 degrees and feeling like 100-107

At this time it will feel like 102-107 degrees

Record setting heat with heat advisory coming:

Buckle in for some serious summer heat headed into the weekend. High temperatures climb a couple of degrees every day through Friday. Humidity streams in as well with a steady south wind bringing a heat index climbing to 108 to 110 degrees. Once we hit that 108 degree heat index, a heat advisory will be issued for southeast Texas. Record highs are also possible starting tomorrow.

100 degrees expected Friday with a record high possible Thursday

Why So Hot This Week:

We’re stuck underneath a very strong upper level ridge of high pressure. Think of it like an upside down bowl, the heat inside that bowl is trapped. High pressure sinks the air and that compressed air is hot. The more it heats up, the stronger the high gets, and that means highs will spike to 100 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Strong are of high pressure has clamped down on Texas this week

10-day Forecast:

This is a brutal outlook. In fact, after we hit 100 degrees, temperatures only lower to the mid and upper 90s next week. Record highs are possible this weekend too. Saturday’s record is 101 degrees from 1902.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

No tropical formation expected in the next five days. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App to keep you prepared during the season.