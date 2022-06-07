Mid-90s today and feeling like 100-107 degrees

Tuesday’s forecast:
Not much of a change in temperatures today. We’ll climb to the mid-90s this afternoon but the humidity will be higher. With the heat index climbing, it will feel hotter.
This week’s Forecast:
Buckle in for some serious summer heat going into this week. High temperatures climb a couple of degrees every day through Friday. Humidity streams in as well with a steady south wind bringing a heat index ranging from 100-107 degrees each afternoon.
Why So Hot This Week:
We’re stuck underneath a very strong upper level ridge of high pressure. Think of it like an upside down bowl, the heat inside that bowl is trapped. High pressure sinks the air and that compressed air is hot. The more it heats up, the stronger the high gets, and that means highs will spike to 100 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Tracking the tropics:
No tropical formation expected in the next five days.
10-day Forecast:
Temperatures climb by two degrees every day through Friday. In fact, we may get our first 100 degree day of the year on Friday and Saturday. We did not reach 100 in 2021. The last time we hit the centruy mark was August 29, 2020, almost two years ago. We’ll also possibly set records highs. The record Friday is 100 degrees set in 1902! Saturday’s record is 101 degrees from 1902.