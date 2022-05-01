A ‘summer lite’ weather pattern continues for Sunday

Temps will be well above seasonal norms for next week!

Sunday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – It’s starting to feel like summer! Not only have temps this weekend been close to 90, we saw some healthy summer-time thunderstorms smashing across some of our northern counties Saturday evening. Some dropping nearly 2″ of rain in less than three hours! There will be slight chances of some of them firing back up during the day today. We’re back to the sizzle for Sunday with highs again in the upper 80s.

Warm and humid Sunday ahead with highs in the upper 80s (KPRC)

20% chance of rain Sunday afternoon:

Right now, the chance of rain is 20%. The most likely places will be north of I-10. Some of these cells could continue to drop a quick inch of rain with lightning

Sunday afternoon possibility for isolated storms. (KPRC)

10-Day Forecast:

A string of 90s are in the forecast next week. And as you can see, no cool fronts are expected to move through. The Astros are back for a seven game home stand right into what, as of right now, looks like a nice Mother’s Day forecast!