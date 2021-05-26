What to Know About Memorial Day Weekend Weather

Memorial Day Weekend Weather looks to be Mostly Marvelous

From Mucky to Marvelous describes this weekend’s weather! Whatever your plans, other than a Saturday fly in the ointment, we are in good shape and that same Saturday System has a nice pay off!

Here are the surface features for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can see the Cold Front to our north on Friday, moving through on Saturday and actually off shore Sunday:

Weather Prediction Center

Weather Prediction Center

Weather Prediction Center

Both the American Model and the European Model bring the rain in on Saturday and out by Sunday. Here’s the American Model:

This model brings rain in late Saturday and exits it early Sunday

The European is on the same track: