The Mosquito Bite Fight Begins!

Anyone who thought February’s Freeze would kill all the mosquitos is biting up the wrong leg. They are back and, seemingly so, with a vengeance (did surviving just make them stronger, one wonders?).

In Florida this week, an interesting and controversial fight against the bite begins after more than a decade of getting there. The company Oxitec will be releasing 144,000 Genetically Modified Mosquitoes in the Florida Keys designed to fight the mosquito population. NBC news has a quick report on this here.

PIRACABA, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 11 :A Biologist releases genetically modified mosquitoes in the city on February 11, 2016 in Piracicaba, Brazil. Technicians from the Oxitec laboratory located in Campinas, 100km from Sao Paulo, are releasing genetically modified mosquitoes Aedes Egypti to combat Zika virus. The laboratory is acting in Piracicaba who had a dengue outbreak last summer with 132 cases and after treatment showed only two cases this summer .The Lab will release 250,000 genetically modified mosquitoes in two neighborhoods with a large concentration of incident cases of egypti aedes mosquito, the modified mosquitoes compete with wild mosquitoes and replace them with non-Zika transmitting mosquitoes . (Photos by Victor Moriyama/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

How Does This Work?

Did you ever take the antibiotic Tetracycline? I took it to fight acne as a kid but it treats lots of other bacterial infections.

Oxitec has engineered all their mosquitoes with a gene that makes only the females depend on tetracycline. Without it, the females die and it’s the females that bite. So all the eggs from the engineered mosquitoes will be shipped to Florida and when they hatch, the engineered female mosquitoes won’t have any tetracycline and they are toast.

The engineered males CARRY the gene and when they mate with the females out in the wild the female offspring will need tetracycline to live, but, again, will die. The male offspring will have the gene and repeat the cycle. In other words, the new natural mosquitoes will all have this new gene, the females will need tetracycline to survive which they won’t get, the males don’t need any tetracycline so they just keep the new gene going. Eventually, the mosquito population dwindles.

Of course, not everyone is biting into the plan and that’s why it has taken Oxitec so long to actually get the program going in America, although they have claimed success in Brazil and the Caymans. Residents in the Florida Keys have questioned the safety, the necessity, and the long-term effects of the program (what happens to all that tetracycline in the water, for instance).