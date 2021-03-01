Welcome to March (and Spring)!

Houston, TX – Meteorologically speaking, the spring season is from March 1 to May 31 (easier for record keeping) despite the Equinox occurring on Saturday, March 20th (4:37am). Longer hours of daylight, return of bluebonnets, and warmer weather. Of course, this is also the season for severe weather. As winter loosens its grip, there is still plenty of cold air spilling down the Rockies to collide with moist, Gulf air. Skies can go BOOM pretty fast around here.

In fact, the Houston NWS is already advertising a Severe Weather Awareness Webinar Thursday, if you are interested:

NWS Severe Weather Webinar

Today’s rains are not exactly coming in like a Lion, but we’ll have to keep on eye on Friday’s storm system. Right now, it looks fairly tame, with just 1/2″ of rain expected from noon Friday to Midnight. Here’s the American Model and you can see how that “bowling ball” Low dives right across our area Friday:

GFS AMERICAN MODEL

I still think, we’ll have to be on our toes for severe weather Friday. Here’s the frontal position for then and while most models are not forecasting severe weather, we are still five days out.

Friday Front

The Rest of March

The 30 Day forecast for March Temperatures calls for Above Normal (normal are generally highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s this month).

Above Normal Temperature outlook for March

A warmer than normal atmosphere can increase our severe weather odds. On the upside, the monthly forecast for rain is below normal (normal is just under 3.5″).

Below normal Precip Outlook for March

Some of you might remember the big I-10 flood of March 4-5, 1992 when 10″ of rain in just six hours fell onto the Buffalo Bayou watershed. Thousands of cars went under water, 1,500 homes flooded and one person lost their life. March can be a dangerous month. Keep an eye to the sky!

Frank

