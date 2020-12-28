Ask 2: Where can I find snow close to us to take my family for the weekend?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Where can I find snow close to us to take my family for the weekend?

Answer: Colorado is the nearest state to Texas in which snow is guaranteed.

The National Weather Service reports a 93-100% chance of at least one inch of snow across most of the state.

Other areas of the United States that may experience snowfall are the Appalachians and Great Lakes and the northwest region including Washington, Oregon and along the northeast border of California, according to Snow-Forecast.com.

You can see a map of current snowfall depths and snow forecasts from the National Weather Service by clicking here.

