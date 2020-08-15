Weekend forecast: Record heat expected

Warm sunrise a sample of what's ahead! (KPRC)

The Saturday morning sunrise put us in record territory from the start. The morning low temperature was 81 degrees which tied the record for the record high minimum temperature at Bush/IAH set in 1954. The low temp in Galveston was 85 degrees which is a new record, beating the record of 84 degrees set back in 2017.

Heat advisory again in place until at least 7pm (KPRC)

A heat advisory has once again been issued until at least 7pm today because of the expected high temperatures and the high humidity which will take the “feels like” temperatures into the 108-111 degree range. Frequent water breaks, air conditioning when possible and light clothing are musts for this weekend.

High pressure is still in control and pushing our temperatures toward the triple digits! (KPRC)

While we wait for a front to slide south into our region Monday, the vast area of mid-level high pressure continues to act as a cap on pressure cooker, sending temps into the triple digits for much of Texas and the desert southwest. Monday’s front will help cool things down and bring much needed rain for the start of next week.

Looking forward to front arrival on Monday (KPRC)

After our hottest weekend of the year, temperatures will head toward seasonal norms after Monday’s front pushes into the region. The morning temperatures which have for several days registering record high minimums will also cool toward the normal mid 70s along with drier conditions as well. In the meantime stay safe and hydrated this weekend!