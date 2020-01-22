Tree pollen is giving Houston a case of the sniffles

HOUSTON – If you’re noticing that your eyes are a tad extra itchy or you’re grabbing for the Kleenex, it’s not just you. The tree pollen count for the greater Houston area has recently flipped into the “heavy” category with the biggest culprit being cedar pollen that generally blows in from the Hill Country around Austin and San Antonio.

The rain we are experiencing Wednesday should help wash off some of the pollen and help with the sniffles! Mountain cedar pollen is very common across Central Texas and when we see a northwest wind, it’s a good bet we’ll see those numbers spike again.

Houston Pollen Count for Wednesday

The pollination season for the shrubs and trees is generally from December through February.