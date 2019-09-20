Here are eye-popping photos and videos of Imelda impacting Houston

Imelda has continued to pound Southeast Texas with heavy rain causing severe flooding in areas like Beaumont, Winnie and Anahuac.

Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery and several other counties have seen several inches of rain causing impassable roads, evacuations and structure flooding.

PHOTOS: Viewers share a look at flooding, damage caused in the wake of severe storms across the Houston area

Full Screen 1 / 63 Flooding in the Houston-area on Sept. 19, 2019.

Here are some of the photos, videos and messages people are sharing showing the conditions in Southeast Texas:

Update: It took me 3 hours to get home, but this was another high water spot that I encountered during my adventure today. 11th St. between Hieghts and Yale. Turn around! Posted by Jessalyn DiManno on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Kings Manor in Kingwood Posted by Christina Boles on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Brays Bayou at Gragg park on Wheeler @ Wayside! Currenty! Posted by Esmeralda Esmo Vasquez-Manriquez on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Brittmoore between Hammerly I-10 west side underwater Posted by Jake Stakes on Thursday, September 19, 2019

*UNBELIEVABLE* flooding along the North Freeway and West Mount Houston. People just trying to get to higher ground. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/apjNFNa5Me — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 19, 2019

@weatherchannel Here in Beaumont. Stuck at a gas station in the flood after losing my dad in the storm here in Beaumont. Winnie is flooding. pic.twitter.com/e3jzaYddbg — John Markland (@djjampromoter) September 19, 2019

Crow Rd. across from the mall in Beaumont is a swimming pool! @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4LuHaYJvG9 — Kate Sauter (@KateSauter) September 19, 2019

For everyone wondering what 96 south of Beaumont is like... here’s a video. This is close to Lamar University. Posted by Brady Robinson on Thursday, 19 September 2019

HWY 96 and I-10.... Beaumont Posted by Brady Robinson on Thursday, 19 September 2019

SEVERE WEATHER: I’m at a loss for words 😔 Praying for my coworker’s safety, our station is now having to be evacuated 🙏🏻 #Devastating #BeaumontStrong #12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/EPHLJDWxuy — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) September 19, 2019

Update: We are loading up the last evacuation group. Thank you so much for all of your support. We will keep you posted. @12NewsNow #txwx #Imelda pic.twitter.com/HaETZIbje0 — Ben Parsons (@BenParsons7) September 19, 2019

SEVERE WEATHER: It pains me to say this. After driving through Beaumont and tracking road conditions all night/morning, we’ve simply run out of ways to get around. Nearly every exit is impassable now many people have parked on the Interstate/Highway. #12newsnow pic.twitter.com/o2iOJRWn8u — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) September 19, 2019

@KPRC2Eric I-10 @ 124 in Winnie pic.twitter.com/4wRsvDNb8w — RikaWeinrich (@hattiestore) September 19, 2019

WARNING: HEAVY rain and lightning in the Cleveland area of Liberty County. Take it slow, friends! @KPRC2 #kprc2 @KPRC2Justin @KPRC2WEATHER pic.twitter.com/eGES7aYQlp — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 19, 2019

WARNING: More roads flooding in Patton Village, Montgomery County. Police say the country is sending rescue boats in case homes start flooding and families need help. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/qi6QXP2PMB — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 19, 2019

This morning search and rescue activities are underway in the Beaumont area. Your Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers are actively working with state and local partners. #txwx #imelda pic.twitter.com/hv3oOeSWel — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 19, 2019

Park Lakes in #Humble #houstonflooding #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/pqBFCaevXQ — Chris Tengler-West (@ctenglerwest) September 19, 2019

Traffic on I-10 at TC Jester on Sept. 19, 2019.

Photos of High Water Rescue Vehicles - HFD Water Strike Team

Photos of High Water Rescue Vehicles - HFD Water Strike Team

Photos of High Water Rescue Vehicles - HFD Water Strike Team

Photos of High Water Rescue Vehicles - HFD Water Strike Team

Photos of High Water Rescue Vehicles - HFD Water Strike Team

Photos of High Water Rescue Vehicles - HFD Water Strike Team

This is #whiteoakbayou at TC Jester 11th. #houstonweather #flooding @KPRC2 #houston pic.twitter.com/YDtSvpbtr0 — Taniya Wright (@KPRC2Taniya) September 19, 2019