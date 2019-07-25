Wheelie ends in flames for Houston motorcyclist

HOUSTON - A wheelie ended badly Wednesday for a motorcyclist who was riding with a group in Houston.

The crash was reported about 10:40 p.m. on the southbound ramp to U.S. Highway 59 from Interstate 10.

Houston police said a group of motorcyclists were leaving the Galleria area on Interstate 10 and planned to take a trip around the Interstate 610 Loop when one of them crashed.

According to a member of the group, the driver who crashed was attempting to pop a wheelie and lost control. The bike caught fire after the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The motorcycle was destroyed.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

