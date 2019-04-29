METRO offers free HOV lane travel for summer months

HOUSTON - METRO is offering a summer program to ease travel during the summer months.

From May 4 through July 28, the I-45 North HOV lane will be free for inbound drivers on the weekends.

"Use of the lane will be free during specified hours and no minimum number of occupants is required," METRO said.

The three-month program is designed to make summer travel quicker and more efficient, METRO said.

Click here for more information on Houston's HOV lanes and also to see an interactive map with a list of North Freeway HOV lane entrances.

