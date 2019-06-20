Large chunk of concrete falls off overpass onto North freeway feeder, narrowly misses driver

HOUSTON - A large chunk of concrete has fallen off an overpass in north Houston

According to authorities, the incident happened around 5:50 a.m. Thursday on the North Freeway at the North Sam Houston Parkway.

The piece fell from the southbound I-45 ramp onto the Beltway to the North Freeway feeder road below, authorities said.

One driver hit the concrete seconds after it fell, which caused his truck to get a flat tire.

"I was driving to work and as I was going down the street here, this concrete was just in front of me," the driver said. "It was so fast ... and my truck had hit it. When I got out to look, I couldn't pull my truck over because it was flat."

The driver said a man came to help him out and when they walked over and looked up, they saw a piece of the bridge had collapsed, bringing with it some pieces of PVC piping that were also on the ramp.

"We didn't know where the PVC pipe had came from until we looked up and saw that it came from on top of the bridge," the driver said. "I'm a little shook up right now ... as soon as it happened, it could have fell on my truck. ... That's the worst thing that could have happened, but it fell right before I got here."

Police said all southbound lanes of the feeder are closed.

TxDOT is en route to the scene to assess the damage. There is no word on how long the debris will be there or when the road will open back up.

