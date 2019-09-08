Traffic

Child critically injured in northwest Harris County crash

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON - A child was critically injured Sunday in a northwest Harris County crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on the Beltway 8 feeder road at Hollister Road.

According to investigators at the scene, the 2-year-old was secured in a car seat in the back seat of one of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The child is expected to survive.

Investigators said it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in this crash.

