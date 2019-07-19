5 traffic headaches in the Houston area this weekend you'll want to avoid

HOUSTON - Construction projects this weekend are sure to cause some Houston-area drivers stress this weekend.

In addition, there are some events going on around town that are sure to clog up some of the roads.

Here’s a look at the trouble spots you’ll want to avoid this weekend.

1. West Loop southbound shutdown

Prepare for a major closure on the 610 West Loop this weekend. Southbound lanes will be closed from I-10 to Post Oak. The I-10 ramps to 610 will be closed, and 290 eastbound to 610 will be shut down as roadwork continues near Memorial Park.

Near the city of Bellaire, three lanes will be closed southbound from Fournace to Bissonnet from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m.

2. I-10 closed in both directions in Brookshire

I-10 in both directions at FM 1489 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. The feeder road will be open.

3. I-10 East Freeway partial closure between Northshore and Cloverleaf

The mainlanes and exit ramp at I-10 westbound at Market will be reduced by two lanes from 9 p.m. Friday until Monday.

4. I-45 Gulf Freeway in Texas City

Two lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound from FM 517 to Holland will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

5. 288 South Freeway southbound closure in Pearland

Highway 288 southbound mainlanes will be closed at FM 518 from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The alternate route will be the feeder road, Cullen or Almeda.

Events happening this weekend

Astros game at 7:10 p.m. Friday and the series continues through the weekend.

Soccer match NRG at 7 p.m. Saturday.

First Pasadena State Bank implosion at 7 a.m. Sunday (more details).

Space Center Houston moon landing celebration (more details).

Remember, you can check real-time traffic conditions anytime at Click2Houston.com/traffic.

