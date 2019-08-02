4 traffic headaches Houston drivers don't want to get stuck in this weekend

HOUSTON - Drivers in the Houston area this weekend have some major traffic troubles to avoid.

While construction in Space City is nothing new, the scope of some of these delays is.

Here’s a list of the biggest delays that are expected this weekend.

1. U.S. Highway 59 shut down at I-610 West Loop

The Galleria area will see gridlock this weekend. U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway southbound will be closed from Weslayan to Chimney Rock from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or count on surface streets like Richmond, Westpark Drive or Bissonnet to get around the closure.

2. State Highway 288 at I-610 South Loop

Pearland and Sunnyside commuters, watch out for this one. State Highway 288 northbound from Holly Hall to Holmes will see a total closure of the main lanes from 9 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

3. U.S. Highway 290 to I-610 West Loop

Three eastbound lanes on U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Drivers should slow down in the area.

4. Rolling roadblocks

A pair of massive crates are being moved from northwest Houston to the Bayport Cruise Terminal, beginning Friday night. Roads will be closed to traffic along the route of the move, which will take four nights to complete. Click here to read more about this.

