3 injured in possible road rage crash in north Houston, police say

Crime scene tape blocks a street in north Houston after a serious crash Nov. 8, 2019, that police said may have been caused by road rage.

HOUSTON - Three people were injured Friday in what police described as a chain-reaction crash that may be the result of road rage, and authorities are searching for the driver who caused it.

The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. on Greens Road at Wayforest Drive in north Houston.

According to Houston police, a gray car clipped a red car and caused the red car to flip several times. The red car rolled into the median and onto the other side of the road, where it was hit by a gray pickup truck.

The gray car fled the scene, police said.

Two people who were inside the red car suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the pickup suffered a cut to his hand.

Police said they are searching for the gray car that fled the scene. Witnesses said it may have been a Chevrolet Impala, and police said it would likely have a lot of damage.

