SH-249 in Grimes County open to traffic

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Aggie fans and thrill seekers trying to catch some last-minute Texas Renaissance Festival action, your drive is about to get a lot easier!

The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on expanding SH 249 in Grimes and Montgomery counties since 2017 and just a few weeks ago, TxDOT announced the project is complete...and ahead of schedule!

TxDOT opened the newest of SH 249 in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in late October. Construction of this 10-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway.

“This $280.1 million Grimes County portion of SH 249 is contracted to William Brothers Construction Company. TxDOT and their contractor appreciate everyone’s patience during this construction,” a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation said.