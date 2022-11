5-vehicle crash on I-45 northbound at FM 518 in Galveston County causes major closures, TranStar says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A five-vehicle crash on I-45 at FM 518 in Galveston County that caused all main lanes to close Tuesday has cleared, according to TranStar.

Drivers were initially urged to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

Drivers can now resume driving on the route.