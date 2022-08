North Freeway outbound at Greens Road shut down due to deadly crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – The North Freeway outbound at Greens Road is shut down Thursday due to a deadly crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. when a trailer detached from a truck. Police said a vehicle hit the trailer.

Investigators said someone died in the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and avoid the area as delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.