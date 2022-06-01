TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler spills concrete, blocks all lanes on Westpark Toll Road near Grand Mission

Overturned 18-wheeler spills concrete, blocks all lanes on Westpark Toll Road near Grand Mission

HOUSTON – Drivers in the Fort Bend County area should expect serious delays after officials say an 18-wheeler carrying concrete overturned on the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable’s Twitter, the 18-wheeler was overturned on the Westpark Toll Road eastbound near Grand Mission.

Those who need to travel on that highway were encouraged to take another route as the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers already stuck in traffic are asked to take the Mason Road exit.

