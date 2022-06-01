88º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler spills concrete, blocks all lanes on Westpark Toll Road near Grand Mission

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Local, Houston
Overturned 18-wheeler spills concrete, blocks all lanes on Westpark Toll Road near Grand Mission (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Drivers in the Fort Bend County area should expect serious delays after officials say an 18-wheeler carrying concrete overturned on the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

Overturned 18-wheeler spills concrete, blocks all lanes on Westpark Toll Road near Grand Mission (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable’s Twitter, the 18-wheeler was overturned on the Westpark Toll Road eastbound near Grand Mission.

Those who need to travel on that highway were encouraged to take another route as the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers already stuck in traffic are asked to take the Mason Road exit.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter