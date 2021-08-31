The Grand Parkway: What’s the latest?

HOUSTON – The Grand Parkway is used by thousands every day. It’s a 180-mile toll road connecting seven counties around Houston. With construction in northeast Houston, the vision of creating the largest loop in the country is becoming reality.

The latest segment under construction is quickly reaching completion, where 38-miles of pavement will connect folks in New Caney over the Eastex Freeway, down to US-90 in Dayton and into Chambers County near I-10.

The latest development from The Texas Department of Transportation says their team is working around the clock and have already reached the halfway mark and are on schedule to open to traffic next Spring. Once it’s done, it’ll be a two-lane toll with intermittent four-lane sections for passing. This latest stretch represents about 29% of the entire Grand Parkway project.

Once the Grand Parkway is done, it’ll be known as the country’s largest beltway one day. The final sections will connect Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, serving as another life-saving evacuation route. TxDOT tells me they’re still discussing the future of these 70 miles of improved roadway and have not decided when they’ll break ground.