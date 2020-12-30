72ºF

Traffic

HFD high-water rescue vehicle involved in crash on Eastex Freeway near Kingwood

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Eastex Freeway, HFD, Local, Kingwood
Traffic delays are seen on the Eastex Freeway near Kingwood, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2020.
Traffic delays are seen on the Eastex Freeway near Kingwood, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2020. (KPRC)

KINGWOOD, Texas – A Houston Fire Department high-water rescue vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 69 Eastex Freeway near Kingwood.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at Kingwood Drive.

It appeared the truck was spun around after hitting a divider wall.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers in the area can expect significant delays while crews work to clear the scene.

Track real-time traffic conditions at Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: