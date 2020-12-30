HFD high-water rescue vehicle involved in crash on Eastex Freeway near Kingwood

Traffic delays are seen on the Eastex Freeway near Kingwood, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2020.

KINGWOOD, Texas – A Houston Fire Department high-water rescue vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 69 Eastex Freeway near Kingwood.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at Kingwood Drive.

It appeared the truck was spun around after hitting a divider wall.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers in the area can expect significant delays while crews work to clear the scene.

Track real-time traffic conditions at Click2Houston.com/traffic.