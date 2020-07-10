Woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing southern Houston street

HOUSTON – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday while crossing a street in southern Houston.

The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Orem Drive.

Sean Teare, of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the woman was crossing in a place where pedestrians are allowed to cross.

Teare said investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but they’re still trying to determine who is at fault and if charges will be filed.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while police investigate the crash.