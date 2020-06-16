ASK 2: With so many cameras, why are excessive speeders such as street racers not caught?

HOUSTON – Question: Tanya Jackson asked, “With so many cameras, why are excessive speeders such as street racers not caught? Such drivers are not only dangerous but intimidating.”

Answer: In regards to Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has launched their new "mini traffic” units to help curtail traffic violations in each of the five districts.

Their East district 3 patrol was the first to get the task implemented and running.

Two deputies man each of the two shifts-- One working a morning shift and another with a power shift, which is from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The morning side will be focusing on primarily resident based complaints on traffic problems in the district. The power shift will also work on resident and business based complainants, focusing on speeders in neighborhoods, racing vehicles and 18-wheeler and dump truck parking.