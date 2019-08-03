2 deputies injured, crate shipment delayed due to drunk driver, authorities say

HOUSTON - The transport of two massive crates is behind schedule and two Harris County sheriff deputies who were directing traffic for the project are injured after a crash in northwest Harris County.

What happened?

The crates left Petro Park at 7 p.m. Friday and began making their way to Houston Ship Channel along the planned route.

Around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of North Eldridge Parkway and Clay Road in Northwest Harris County, two motorcycle deputies who were blocking the intersection were hit by a driver believed to be drunk, authorities said.

Both deputies suffered minor injuries. One was treated at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, police said. Both are expected to be OK.

Officers said the crate shipment also experienced other delays including a second driver, also believed to be drunk, who nearly hit multiple officers on Highway 6 near Park Row.

What's next?

The crates were expected to be in Sugar Land around 5 a.m., but issues set the transport back several hours, authorities said.

According to police, by 2:45 a.m. the shipment was only on Highway 6 at the Katy Freeway, which was not even halfway through their planned route.

The Sugar Land Police Department said that the convoy will be expected to make it to Sugar Land around midnight Sunday before continuing to U.S. 90 toward Stafford.

Police said the convoy will no longer be stopping in Sugar Land. Officials advised people in the area to expect delays as the crates move through the area.

More changes in the schedule are possible, but those changes were not immediately clear.

What’s in the box?

Smith Specialized Logistics, the company that is shipping the crates, said there are drilling ship parts inside each crate.

Once at the ship channel, the crates will be shipped to Korea, where they are expected to arrive by September.

