2 big road closures planned in Houston this weekend

Traffic moves along a freeway in Houston on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - Houston drivers will have to contend with some closures this weekend as work on several major freeways continues.

Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions anytime by going to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Here's a look at the two big closures that are planned.

I-610 West Loop

A portion of the Interstate 610 West Loop feeder road will close for several months.

The southbound frontage road will be closed from Memorial to Woodway drives beginning at midnight Saturday and will remain closed until the summer.

The closure is part of a project to create a dedicated elevated bus lane.

I-45 and I-69

Southbound lanes of Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway and northbound lanes of Interstate 69 will be closed at the junction beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be detoured onto I-69 northbound or southbound.

