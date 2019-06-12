1 killed after car drifts out of lane, collides with oncoming H-E-B truck, deputies say

The driver of a sedan was killed when he drifted out of his lane and crashed into an oncoming H-E-B truck, deputies said.

Authorities said the accident happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on Wallisville Road near Dattner Road in northeast Houston.

Officials said the 29-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Wallisville when he drifted out of his lane and crashed into the H-E-B truck heading in the opposite direction.

The impact left the Corolla’s front end mangled and the roof peeled back, authorities said. The driver was killed in the crash.

Deputies said the 50-year-old driver of the H-E-B truck was checked by paramedics and was not injured. Authorities said the truck driver did not appear to be intoxicated and is cooperating.

A hazmat team was called out to the scene to help clear a minor diesel spill caused by the crash.

Authorities said an autopsy will be performed on the driver of the Corolla to determine if he was intoxicated or impaired.

