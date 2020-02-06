Disney’s popcorn buckets are becoming the new must-have souvenir, but why?

ORLANDO, Fla. – When choosing the right snack at a Disney park, every family has a different answer.

There are Mickey ice-cream bars, churros, Dole Whip -- the list goes on and on. But there is one snack that not only fights an appetite but gives you a souvenir that you can use for future vacations.

Popcorn.

There are two places where popcorn tastes the best, inside a movie theater and on Main Street U.S.A.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland serve up mountains of popcorn every day, and some Disney superfans will indulge in numerous refills throughout their vacation.

The best way to save money and enjoy your popcorn too? Invest in a souvenir popcorn bucket.

These stylish snack containers have been popping up all over the Disney theme parks and can be seen slung over the shoulders of vacationers everywhere. They can take the form of many shapes, and come in a variety of sizes. It doesn’t matter if you prefer eating your kernels out of a green alien from “Toy Story” an AT-AT from “Star Wars” or a standard bucket, there is a popcorn holder for everyone.

Sadly, the snack containers have a limited life-span.

The buckets are said to be good for “length of stay,” which can be interpreted differently if you are an Annual Passholder or live in Central Florida. According to a popcorn vendor, “length of stay” means you can use it until the bucket changes design.

There is no exact word on the rules of your popcorn bucket, so read the fine print when purchasing yours. Some will say they are good for the length of stay, some will not. Choose wisely before you seal the deal!

We mentioned earlier that these buckets can save you money. We weren’t kidding.

At Disney World, you can buy a souvenir popcorn bucket for around $10 to $20 and then have it refilled during your stay at any stand and at any park for $2. Compare that to buying a single popcorn for around $5.

Can you devour four cartons of popcorn? If so, you’ll be better off spending your money on a bucket, which means you’ll have extra cash for other treats.

Here are some Disney popcorn facts that you may not have known.

There are different flavors of popcorn available at Epcot. Located near Journey Into Imagination With Figment, there’s a cart where you can choose from three different varieties: Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Bleu Cheese and Sour Cream and Chive. The popcorn served in Disney Parks is Pop Secret. Yes, the same product you can buy from your local supermarket. In September 2015, Pop Secret became the official popcorn of both Disney World and Disneyland. Popcorn is a snack credit on the Disney Dining Plan. So is a refill. You’re welcome.

Be sure to pick up a bucket the next time you’re visiting the parks. Follow your nose to the nearest popcorn stand, or check out the list of locations at Walt Disney World below.

Magic Kingdom

Main Street Popcorn Cart – Left entrance of the train station, near Guest Relations.

Castle Plaza Popcorn Cart – On the Tomorrowland side of the hub at the end of Main Street.

Fantasyland Maurice’s Amazing Popping Machine – Between Gaston’s Tavern and Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Fantasyland Storybook Circus Popcorn Cart

Liberty Square Popcorn Cart – Near Liberty Tree Tavern

Frontierland – Beside Westward Ho Refreshments

Frontierland – Outside Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Tomorrowland Popcorn Cart

Adventureland Snack Cart- Between Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise

Epcot

Future World West Popcorn – Cart across from Imagination Pavilion

Future World East Popcorn – Near Test Track

Canada Pavilion

Fife and Drum Tavern – America Pavilion

Future World Popcorn Cart – Near the pin-trading station.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Hot and Fresh Popcorn – Just past Starbucks

Animation Courtyard Popcorn Cart

Hub Popcorn Cart – near Hyperion Theater

Hollywood Hills Amphitheater – Fantasmic!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom