Whitley working hard, in hopes of Astros debut in 2019

HOUSTON - The top pitching prospect in baseball is former Astros first round draft pick Forrest Whitley. He'll be headed to Astros spring training for the first time in his brief career.

"To be the young guy there, it's a little different, it's a little challenging, but I'm up for it," Whitley said.

"(I'm) ready to give a good impression and that's what's most important is show them how I work on my day-to-day process."

The 2016 17th overall selection, has been highly regarded since excelling on the mound in high school at Alamo Heights in San Antonio. Whitley has been spectacular in the minor leagues, striking out 196 batters in 132 innings pitched.

He's been working out in Houston at Dynamic Sports Performance, getting stronger, building up his weight and preparing for a healthy third full professional season that he hopes includes an opportunity to make his major league debut.

"I feel like i'm pretty close (to getting an opportunity to pitch with the Astros)," Whitley added. "I'm just excited to try to get there as soon as possible."

He said quite simply, his two goals for the 2019 season are staying healthy and making his major league debut with the Astros.

