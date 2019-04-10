UH's Ed Oliver to attend NFL draft in Nashville

Ed Oliver looks on after the Houston Cougars defeated the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland.

HOUSTON - The NFL draft is just around the corner as the focus shifts to April 25 and the big opening night in Nashville.

On hand will be University of Houston Cougars defensive lineman, and likely early first-round pick, Ed Oliver.

Oliver is one of 23 top prospects invited to the draft and he's looking to become UH’s 14th first-round selection.

He would be the first university first-rounder since cornerback William Jackson III was drafted 24th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.

Here's a look at Oliver's accomplishments:

First three-time All-American in Houston history.

First multiple consensus All-American in Houston history.

One of only three players in FBS history to earn three straight AFCA All-America honors.

First player in Houston history with multiple Walter Camp All-America honors.

Earned First-Team All-Conference honors for the third consecutive year, the first player in UH history to earn First-Team All-Conference honors three times.

No. 5 nationally and No. 2 in The American with an average of 1.81 tackles for loss per game this season.

Led all defensive linemen in The American with an average of 6.75 tackles per game.

No. 6 in The American with 14.5 tackles for loss despite only playing in eight games.

Led Houston defensive linemen with 54 tackles on the year.

Finished the year with 54 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in only eight games. Also had two pass breakups, one forced fumble and nine quarterback hurries.

With 54 career tackles for loss, Oliver finished third on the UH career TFLs chart and was 12 away from the Houston career record.

