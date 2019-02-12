Texans release Demaryius Thomas, saving $14 million in cap space

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Houston Texans…

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans officially released Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday.

The move saved the team $14 million in cap space. Thomas was in the final year of a non-guaranteed five-year, $70 million contract.

Thomas, 31, played seven games with the Texans.

He had 23 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns with Houston. He played in 125 games for the Broncos since 2010, when he was a draft-day trade acquisition. He was drafted in the first round with the 22nd overall pick out of Georgia Tech.

Thomas won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015 and tallied 665 catches and 9,055 yards during his career in the Mile High City. He caught 62 touchdowns.

In Week 16, he was injured in Houston's 32-30 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 23, 2018. He ruptured his Achilles, an injury that can take over a year to heal.

Houston traded the Broncos for Thomas in the middle of the season. The Texans sent the Broncos a fourth- and seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft in exchange for Thomas and a seventh-round pick in 2019.

