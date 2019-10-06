Texans highlights: J.J. Watt's birthday gift to fan, Watson trade jersey with Jarrett, more

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Fans are celebrating after Texans topped Falcons 53-32 Saturday at NRG Stadium. Although the game is over, we wanted to point out some highlights that happened before and after the game.

See how these players' actions were worth highlighting:

J.J. Watt made this one young fan's ninth birthday fulfilled by gifting him a signed football. Just look at the little boy's face.

Texans No. 12 Kenny Stills continues to take a kneel during the National Anthem before the game at NRG Stadium.

Deshaun Watson swapped his signed jersey with Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Check out the sweet moment below.

Watson made history during Saturday's game. He is the first player to throw at least 426 yards and five touchdowns with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history, according to the Texans public relation department

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson is the first player to throw for at least 400 yards (426) and five touchdowns (5) with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history #ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/i6iQVu2qnc — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 6, 2019

