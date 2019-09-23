See how team celebrates after Astros clinch AL West Division title

Getty Images

HOUSTON - George Springer, Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros put a check mark in the September box.

And amid the celebration of clinching their third straight AL West title, they already were thinking ahead to what they might achieve in October.

The city of Houston is celebrating the team's victory, but let's take a look at how the Astros celebrated and their reaction on the clinch:

Astros clubhouse celebration after winning the AL West. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/b8aeyR78xX — Alex Radow (@alexradow) September 23, 2019

WATCH: George Springer reaction after Astros clinch AL West title

Bottle poppin szn 🍾 pic.twitter.com/QEyAM2Vo91 — Houston Astros (@astros) September 23, 2019

WATCH: Justin Verlander post Astros clinch

The @Astros have Sunday Funday on lock 🔒 😂 pic.twitter.com/W5ntqKUDba — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 22, 2019

WATCH: Bregman, Springer and Hinch reaction after Astros clinch

Would run through several brick walls for @ajhinch. pic.twitter.com/HGu3mofN7p — Houston Astros (@astros) September 22, 2019

