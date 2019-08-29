Win this contest and you'll get $100K, meet JJ Watt, new truck

Omaze

HOUSTON - Want to win $100,000?

Want to meet J.J. Watt?

Want a new truck?

How about all of the above?

Watt is offering the deal of a lifetime right now.

You can enter the contest for free, but by making a donation to his foundation, you can claim up to 50,000 entries.

Here's what the winner gets:

Meet Watt

$100,000 to put toward a house down payment or help pay off your mortgage

Brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor (sales tax and shipping costs covered)

Flight to Houston and stay in a four-star hotel with a friend

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3 and the winner will be announced Dec. 18.

Click here to enter.

Watch the video below for more info.

Giving away $100,000 and a brand new truck, while donating proceeds to charity for kids is much better than my original idea. The video explains better than I ever could... 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Omaze.com/JJ Posted by JJ Watt on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

