Win this contest and you'll get $100K, meet JJ Watt, new truck

HOUSTON - Want to win $100,000?
Want to meet J.J. Watt?
Want a new truck?
How about all of the above?
Watt is offering the deal of a lifetime right now.
You can enter the contest for free, but by making a donation to his foundation, you can claim up to 50,000 entries.
Here's what the winner gets:
- Meet Watt
- $100,000 to put toward a house down payment or help pay off your mortgage
- Brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor (sales tax and shipping costs covered)
- Flight to Houston and stay in a four-star hotel with a friend
The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3 and the winner will be announced Dec. 18.
Watch the video below for more info.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.