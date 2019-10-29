JJ Watt sports Astros gear in tweet about 'smooth' surgery

Twitter/JJ Watt

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was sporting a Houston Astros hat in a tweet Tuesday about his surgery.

Watt suffered a season-ending pectoral muscle injury during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

On Tuesday, he tweeted an update saying his surgery "went smooth.

"Thank you for all of the kind words," Watt said in the tweet.

Despite the injury, the Astros were still clearly on his mind. In addition to his orange-and-blue baseball cap, an Astros jersey was hanging in the background of his hospital room photo.

"If I tweet anything crazy during the Astros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds," Watt joked in the tweet.

This is Watt's third major injury in four years.

