JJ Watt recommends portrait tattoo to fiancé Kealia Ohai of Houston Dash

HOUSTON - Professional soccer player Kealia Ohai was not amused when JJ Watt recommend her to get a portrait tattooed of him similar to one of a fan's from Germany.
His request was inspired after discovering a fan's tattoo on Instagram. He later went on to share the video on Twitter.
Watt proposed to Ohai earlier this year. The first public record of their relationship is from early 2017 when Ohai shared an Instagram post wishing the Texans player a happy birthday.
As of June, a date for the wedding had not been set but there is one thing Watt is sure of.
"It's an open bar for everybody. It's the only way to make a good wedding." Watt says according to a tweet.
