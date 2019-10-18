JJ Watt recommends portrait tattoo to fiancé Kealia Ohai of Houston Dash

Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York.

HOUSTON - Professional soccer player Kealia Ohai was not amused when JJ Watt recommend her to get a portrait tattooed of him similar to one of a fan's from Germany.

His request was inspired after discovering a fan's tattoo on Instagram. He later went on to share the video on Twitter.

Insaneee tattoo sent from Germany!!

Man that is crazy, appreciate the love!



(I tried telling Kea she should get one just like this... she didn't find that as funny as I did 😂) pic.twitter.com/QYKrvaLLNf — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2019

Watt proposed to Ohai earlier this year. The first public record of their relationship is from early 2017 when Ohai shared an Instagram post wishing the Texans player a happy birthday.

As of June, a date for the wedding had not been set but there is one thing Watt is sure of.

"It's an open bar for everybody. It's the only way to make a good wedding." Watt says according to a tweet.

Hoping our invite won't be lost in the mail!

