Houston Rockets extend Eric Gordon's contract

Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have signed guard Eric Gordon to a contract extension which runs through the 2023-24 season.

In three seasons with Houston, Gordon has averaged 16.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while recording the sixth-most three-pointers made (680) of any player over that span.

The Rockets have won 75% of the games in which Gordon has scored 20-plus points (52-17 mark).

Gordon started 53 games for the Rockets last season after being named Sixth Man of the Year in 2016-17 and finishing as runner-up for the award in 2017-18. He shot 43.1% from 3-point range post-All-Star break last season and 40% in the playoffs.

Over the past six seasons, Gordon was one of seven players to have averaged at least 2.5 three-pointers made while shooting 37% or better from behind-the-arc. He hit 200-plus three-pointers while playing fewer than 2,200 minutes in each of the past two seasons, joining J.J. Redick as the only players in NBA history with multiple seasons doing so.

