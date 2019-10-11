ALCS games this weekend spark one of the highest-demand periods for Astros tickets since 2010

HOUSTON - The demand for ALCS tickets this weekend is one of the highest since 2010, but you can still attend a game at Minute Maid Park for as low as $125.

Once again, the Astros are competing against the Yankees to advance to the World Series. The first two games will be played at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

Here's a breakdown of the tickets currently available on each site:

Game 1 – Saturday, Oct. 12

MLB: Single tickets are available in few Club II sections for $238 each before taxes and fees. A dugout box ticket sells for $318; however, seats located above the visitor's dugout are slightly cheaper at $290 each. The cheapest available ticket is in bullpen box 152 for $160.

Official MLB Partner Stubhub: Resale prices start at $130 for a standing room only ticket. The cheapest pair of seated tickets are in section 409 for $150 each before taxes and fees. Tickets in field box sections start at $217 and creep up to nearly $2,000. For a seat in the dugout box section, prices range from $380 - $2,000 each.

SeatGeek: The cheapest way into Minute Maid Park will cost an Astros fan $125 before taxes and fees for a standing room-only ticket. Seats in the 400s level start at $144 and run up to nearly $300 for a seat in the front row of the section. For a seat in the first level costing under $200, fans can purchase tickets in the bullpen section. Tickets in field and dugout box sections begin at $200 and exceed $2,000 each.

SeatGeek reports this event as the hottest ticket to any ALCS game since 2010. The Astros make the record for four out of the top five games based on average ticket price.

1. ALCS Game 1 - Yankees at Astros (10/12/19): $302

2. ALCS Game 7 - Yankees at Astros (10/27/17): $267

3. ALCS Game 1 - Astros at Red Sox (10/13/18): $256

4. ALCS Game 6 - Tigers at Red Sox (10/19/13): $254

5. ALCS Game 4 - Red Sox at Astros (10/17/18): $248

Game 2 – Sunday, Oct. 13

MLB: Up to four tickets can be purchased together in section 112 for $285 each before taxes and fees or in few 400s level sections for $126. Additionally, single tickets are available in field box 109 for $219 and directly above the Astros dugout in sections 122 and 124 for $285.

Stubhub: Resale prices start at $130 for a standing room-only ticket. The cheapest pair of seated tickets are in section 407 for $141 each before taxes and fees. Tickets in field box sections range from $220 - $1,895. Tickets located in dugout box section are selling for $370 - $2,500 each.

SeatGeek: A standing room-only ticket starts at $118 before taxes and fees. Seats in the 400s level range from $128 - $273. Lower level tickets start and $184 each. The most expensive tickets are in the second row directly above the Astros dugout. The seller is requesting $1,882 each before taxes and fees.

Have you seen cheaper tickets anywhere? Let us know in the comments.

