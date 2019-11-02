Money, beer, pizza, and a Rolex: Here's how Houston is trying to keep Gerrit Cole around

Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Gerrit Cole shared an open letter to fans on Twitter after Game 7 of the World Series and multiple companies offered bribes for him to remain with the Houston Astros.

Karabach Brewery started by promising to stock Cole's fridge if he continues to play for the Astros.

Maybe stay around a while? It's not much, but we can keep your fridge fully stocked. Just saying... — Karbach Brewing (@karbachbrewing) October 31, 2019

Papa John's added in a lifetime of free pizza.

@GerritCole45 Let’s sweeten your deal with free Papa John’s Houston Pizza for life. Beer fridge stocked and pizza, nice combo. We hear you @karbachbrewing — Papa John's Houston (@PapaJohnsHousTx) November 1, 2019

Then I W Marks Jewelers offered Cole a Rolex.

Hi @GerritCole45, @IWMarks is officially on board! Beer for Life @karbachbrewing! Pizza for Life @PapaJohns! Let's add to the list, a Rolex from #IWMarks! Re-sign with the Houston @astros! — I W Marks Jewelers (@IWMarks) November 1, 2019

And if none of that is convincing Cole, fan are attempting to raise money to keep him around.

More than 40 GoFundMe campaigns have been created to raise money for the Astros to keep Gerrit Cole, and so far $657 has been donated.

Many campaigns are titled "Keep Gerrit Cole" or "Help the Astros re-sign Gerrit Cole." The fundraiser with most money raised was created on Oct. 15, when Cole was still with the Astros, and received one donation of $500.

Cole's salary with the Astros was $6.75 million for the 2018 season and $13.5 for the 2019 season.

