LIVE COVERAGE: Astros look to gain the lead in Game 5 of the World Series

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are looking to gain the lead after two losses and two subsequent wins in the first four games of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

Game 4 saw some exciting moments like Alex Bregman's grand slam and a final score of 8-1 over the Nationals. With both teams at a level playing field Sunday with two wins apiece, the Nationals suffered a setback when they had to scratch starter Max Scherzer due to an injury.

Starters for each team will now be Gerrit Cole for the Astros and Joe Ross for the Nationals.

The first pitch of Game 5 will be at 7:07 p.m. Central Time.

You can follow live coverage of the game below:

