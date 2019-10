KPRC

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will face the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in Game 2 of the World Series.

Astros ace Justin Verlander will take the mound as the team aims to shake off Tuesday night’s 5-4 loss. A win for Houston would even the best-of-seven series to one game each.

Simone Biles will throw out the ceremonial first pitch about 7 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Follow live coverage of the game below.

App users, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.